Letter: County Attorney
In Tuesday’s Star, Barbara LaWall endorses Johnathan Mosher for County Attorney. Mr. Mosher, an employee of Ms. LaWall, promises in his campaign ads meaningful systemic changes in the operation of the office. If Mr. Mosher’s changes are real and Ms. La Wall approves, why haven’t they already been made? I think Mr. Mosher is All Hat, No Cattle. He would only be a different butt in the same old chair.

Dale Emmel

Southeast side

