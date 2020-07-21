Letter: County Atty. Race

On July 1, I watched the Editorial Board’s interview of three County Attorney (PCAO) candidates. I am a former op-ed editor and journalist, and now a county contractor writing PCAO grants. From this latter perch, I see the vast services that it provides.
The lack of concern two of the three candidates had about running an agency with more than 300 employees and hundreds of volunteers all over the county surprised me. It really stood out, given that one is a prosecutor with no management experience and the other is a private attorney with no management nor prosecutorial experience.
I thought the third candidate, Jonathan Mosher, came across as a prosecutor and manager who can’t wait to institute meaningful changes.
But Atty. Laura Conover struck me mostly as a politician. And her giving different answers for how long she has been an attorney hardly helps her appear qualified to be the county’s top prosecutor. (Correct answer: 14 years and eight months.)
Cheryl Brownstein-Santiago
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
