Letter: County Board of Supervisors candidate

As an educator, I have known Rex Scott for over 20 years during which time he was a school administrator. In that role, he was a problem-solver with excellent communication skills. He listened and sought solutions in stressful situations. He recognized that people get into difficult positions which allowed him to engage people in tough conversations followed by a commitment to action. Being a person who cares about others, he tried to collaborate on solutions to problems that met the needs of differing parties. But, he is also a decision-maker when collaboration is neither possible nor practical. Tight budgets are typical in a school system, yet Rex was able to allocate resources in a fair and considerate manner that worked for everyone. He demonstrated strong leadership skills. As a member of the County Board of Supervisors, I am confident that Rex Scott will shine as a person of integrity and strong leadership with a solid commitment to those he serves.
Darleen Sithole
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
