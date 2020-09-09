 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: County Board of Supervisors candidate
View Comments

Letter: County Board of Supervisors candidate

As an educator, I have known Rex Scott for over 20 years during which time he was a school administrator. In that role, he was a problem-solver with excellent communication skills. He listened and sought solutions in stressful situations. He recognized that people get into difficult positions which allowed him to engage people in tough conversations followed by a commitment to action. Being a person who cares about others, he tried to collaborate on solutions to problems that met the needs of differing parties. But, he is also a decision-maker when collaboration is neither possible nor practical. Tight budgets are typical in a school system, yet Rex was able to allocate resources in a fair and considerate manner that worked for everyone. He demonstrated strong leadership skills. As a member of the County Board of Supervisors, I am confident that Rex Scott will shine as a person of integrity and strong leadership with a solid commitment to those he serves.

Darleen Sithole

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Voting by mail

Relax Pima County! We have the best early voting system in the Country. Thanks to F. Ann Rodriguez our Pima County Recorder. She has done an e…

Local-issues

Letter: Why the cap?

As a text editor, I have noticed a fairly recent change in your capitalization protocol, specifically: "The event came on the heels of yet ano…

Local-issues

Letter: McSally vs Kelly

Senator Martha McSally is a retired Air Force jet pilot. She has legislative and Congressional experience. For Arizona, one of her top achieve…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News