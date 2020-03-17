Letter: County Board of Supervisors Should be Ashamed
View Comments

Letter: County Board of Supervisors Should be Ashamed

I can't believe that the County Board of Supervisors in this time of threat to health is asking their employees to use their sick leave or work from the office, when telecommuting and teleconferencing are readily available. They have been instituting paperless office procedures for the past several years and the vast majority of employees have been provided with laptops and cellphones. Email, phones and cell phones are widely available and video conferencing would allow work from home and minimize the spread of the coronavirus. Governor Ducey has closed schools.

Though there may be some employees that must be physically present, many should work from home and protect those in their families with elderly relatives and those with weakened immune systems. I am 75, have leukemia and care for a 90 year old sister. I don't want my public defender daughter bringing me coronavirus.

Susan Mayhew

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: One Woman in White

A man at a crowded meeting stared and scowled at me. There could be many reasons for his disapproval. I like to think it was my white attire a…

Local-issues

Letter: Pedestrian Safety

I continue to read about pedestrians being injured and killed by drivers. Then I read an article from the local police or sheriff about how we…

Local-issues

Letter: Do it for Dad

It is often reported in this paper that coronavirus is like the flu in 80% cases. The problem is the other 20%. 5% end up in ICUs. The mortali…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News