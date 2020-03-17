Letter: County Board of Supervisors Should be Ashamed

I can't believe that the County Board of Supervisors in this time of threat to health is asking their employees to use their sick leave or work from the office, when telecommuting and teleconferencing are readily available. They have been instituting paperless office procedures for the past several years and the vast majority of employees have been provided with laptops and cellphones. Email, phones and cell phones are widely available and video conferencing would allow work from home and minimize the spread of the coronavirus. Governor Ducey has closed schools.
Though there may be some employees that must be physically present, many should work from home and protect those in their families with elderly relatives and those with weakened immune systems. I am 75, have leukemia and care for a 90 year old sister. I don't want my public defender daughter bringing me coronavirus.
Susan Mayhew
Northwest side
