Kudos to city/county officials for working with Catholic Community Services/Casa Alitas to identify an alternative shelter for asylum seekers, and to Pima County for finding and supporting a use for its long-empty “albatross” building.
To those concerned that the structure was built as a “detention” center: Get over it!
Tucson’s temporary guests judge their stay in Tucson by the smiles and kindnesses of the myriad of volunteers who create a welcoming atmosphere regardless of the surroundings. While the Monastery is a beautiful building, she is old and tired with serious plumbing challenges, recently requiring portable showers and toilets.
The new location offers great possibilities. And as has been the case at the Monastery, much of the burden of serving these guests will be happily carried by willing volunteers and generous donors of cash, food, clothing, backpacks, etc. When word goes out for a specific need, the response is speedy and overwhelming, showing Tucson to be a community with heart.
Betsy Bolding
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.