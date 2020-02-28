Letter: County-City Government Candidates
Letter: County-City Government Candidates

Important to our daily lives are elected officials closest to our front doors. These are people we elect to local governments. Yet who we elect, and how we determine who receive our precious votes for those "down ballot choices" is crucial!

Often winners are the most familiar names, using signs and flyers building up name recognition or incumbents already identified with the office. This past week attending a Democrat forum Pima County Supervisor District 1 candidate Rex Scott was the speaker.

This election the incumbent will vacate the position allowing a totally "new name" to occupy the office door. Rex Scott, well known after 30 years serving the community as an educator delivered a very informative "stump speech."

He was most impressive, earning attention, demonstrating Rex Scott is prepared for election as one of five County Supervisors. His knowledge and answers during the question period. Rex Scott passed the test.

.

Harvey Akeson

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

