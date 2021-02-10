 Skip to main content
Letter: County Covid Failure
Letter: County Covid Failure

The 12.5% COVID positivity rate in Pima County COVID is dangerously high. Yet the County continues to bungle the vaccine roll out. The process for getting an appointment is a mess. The messaging about eligibility is confusing and erratic. On Wednesday at TCC, eligibility for a shot was 65+. At noon on Thursday, that changed to 70+. At select pharmacies eligibility is 65+. On Wednesday I was lucky enough to hear through the grapevine that I was eligible. I dropped everything and took my place in line. Without any formal County announcement, a large crowd showed up. There is obviously no lack of people who wish to be vaccinated. If the current scheduled slots are not being filled by the eligible members, why isn’t the county permanently opening up eligibility to more people? Mismanagement resulting in unused doses has the Governor cutting the County’s allocation. The County has failed its residents at a critical time.

Ted Adams

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

