The Sunday Morning article by the Chairman of the Pima County Board of Supervisors was a real tear jerker and re-election piece. Great cheer leading for county funded pre-school. Good thing it was on the editorial page so as not to be confused with truth. There was no money for county funded free pre-school for Pima County. It is tough to find extra funds with balloon ports for private companies, soccer fields and bicycle highways. But wait, there is another way - the usual way. You and your County administrator have never shied away from more taxes and bonded debt, resulting in the highest county taxes in Arizona. One more good idea to pick the pockets of the citizens.
Alex Hamiliton
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.