Friday, Pima County issued an air quality warning that contained seven recommendations to help reduce ground level ozone. All of the recommendations, but one (keep tires inflated properly) apply to fuel burning vehicles only.
If we as a society don't start thinking more seriously about electric vehicles (and yes, they produce much LESS pollution even if the electric company produces electricity with coal), our health will continue to deteriorate, see lung.org.
Electric cars not only run much cleaner, their maintenance costs are a fraction of gas powered vehicles. And, they continue to get less expensive, new or used.
Drive electric and help your pocket book, your time, and your neighbors and have fun while doing it!
Rick Castellini
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.