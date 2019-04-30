A last effort to enlighten Chuck Huckleberry and the county. They are doing a great disservice to the community and patrons of Golden Pin Bowling Lanes by purchasing this enterprise. Hundreds of loyal patrons include many sponsored disabled groups, students, families, and the general bowling public. Golden Pin is hosting the national Women's Professional Bowlers tournament in June, and has many other professional events that draw from the state and nation on many occasions.
Better office building options that are being overlooked include buying or leasing vacant buildings that are not that far from the area. Including vacant Toys R Us, Babies R Us, Sports Authority buildings and probably more. These are more modern buildings, lend themselves to office space, and probably don't have an asbestos problem. Golden Pin may have asbestos in several areas.
The renovation costs and ouster of the hundreds of valued patrons seems to indicate that the options above are a better use of relocation dollars than Golden Pin's demise and should be seriously considered.
Bruce Graves
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.