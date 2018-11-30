Re: the Nov. 25 column "County voters really don't care much about roads."
We enjoy Tim Steller's column most Sundays and we usually
agree with his point of view. However, we disagree with this piece, in which he asserts that Tucson voters voted against the roads proposition because they do not want improved roads — we definitely want better roads. We voted no because we thought that our property taxes (which are already the highest in the state from what we have heard) should be more than adequate to include required road maintenance.
We lived in Durango, Colorado for 30 years and don’t remember a single time that we had to vote for an additional tax for road improvement and Colorado weather is much more damaging to roads that the Tucson weather is. We think that many, if not most, people voting "no" on this proposition agree with our point of view.
Larry Holcomb and Jeanne Moody
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.