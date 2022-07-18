Letter: County OKs $1.9 billion budget, 7-7-22

We are so fortunate to live in Tucson. Real estate prices have skyrocketed, so the county has lowered the tax rate to limit property tax increases. Sounds simple.

But note the dynamics. Moneyed interests - investors, speculators, pension funds - line their own pockets willy-nilly, while (in this instance) responsible government has acted for the benefit of the people as a whole, spending mostly for infrastructure and roads.

That's it in a nutshell: the rich - "r" as in Republican and right[wing]? - look out for themselves (after all, "Have it your way!"). It is up to big D and little "d" democrats to protect everybody else.

You say this is simplistic? Actually, it truly is simple, and frightening. Self-interest and social conscience have always played out politically. We just need to be aware that that is what is happening around us, daily.

Thank God this is a blue town.

Regula Case

Midtown