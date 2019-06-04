We've been bombarded by editorials and letters extolling the benefits of quality preschool education. Enough already...we get it. Benefits to individual children enrolled in quality preschool is not in dispute.
I've yet to hear a persuasive argument how simply funding preschool education with increase property tax will serve the greater community good by improving community wide school readiness, K-12 academic achievement or lowering our high rate of poverty. Improving our community by these measures is considerably more complex than the preschool proponents are suggesting.
I would happily support higher property taxes to expand Pima County's existing "Ending Poverty Now Initiative" and enhance the Initiative by providing quality preschool for the children whose parents are engaged in programs designed to help them become economically self-sufficient.
Quality preschool needs to be part of a comprehensive system of programs and services to reduce poverty and improve academic achievement.
Janet Marcotte
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.