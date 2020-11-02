 Skip to main content
Letter: County Recorder Office
It seems to me, from Gabriella Cazares-Kelly's statements thruout her campaign for County Recorder, she is only interested in expanding the reach of the Office to the Native American population and lining her pockets with campaign money to the exclusion of the rest of the residents of Pima County. The County Recorder is responsible for myriad duties relating to extensive and precise voter record keeping. Gabriella Cazares-Kelly is strictly a community organizer, activist and some time educator. I'm assuming she excels in those roles but her background, at the very least, invites problems due to lack of experience, knowledge and skill. We really need a compatent, proficient person without a political agenda that will equally serve all of Pima County. Her opponent, Benny White, with his extensive background in election law is far better qualified. He would be an asset to the Recorder's Office.

Ann Carr

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

