Re: the May 20 article "County allocates $26M for road fixes in budget."
One was about the zoo, the other about county roads.
There was irony in these two articles: the zoo had funding from one-tenth of one percent voter approved city sales tax which has reaped $12 million to date.
The other was about the county allocating $26 million from a variety of sources to fix roads. Imagine if the county tax payers would approve a sales tax of, let’s say, one-half of one percent for road work. The county would be reaping much more then the $26 million they are robbing from other funds.
We currently pay less then the incorporated areas. It would mean many miles of road improvements and minimal letters to the editor about how awful the roads are in the unincorporated parts of the county!
Art Kramer
Northwest side
