Letter: County Road Repair

I live out at Diamond Bell Ranch which for years had a major drainage problem after it rains. The road in front of both of my driveways would get flooded out leaving a mini Grand Canyon impassable ditch in front of them. This resulted in me loading about 30 wheelbarrows of dirt in order to fill the ditch or having my kind neighbor fill the ditch using his tractor. Then this week the Pima County Road Dept. came out and graded the road. Crew Chief Orozco went out of his way to keep me informed of what they were doing and said I should have almost no run off in front of my house from now on. I found the Crew Chief to be knowledgeable and very enthusiastic about his mission. Having been in HR management for over 35 years I can tell a good employee when I see how they perform their duties. Crew Chief Orozco is a good employee.
Andrew Gullo
Three Points
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
