Letter: County should schedule seniors and tell them when to show up.

Scheduling an appointment is frustrating, random, and horribly time consuming. People call and call and don't know what to do. The system is chaos.
The county should be the repository of a list of people who want to get a vaccine. People get on the list by going online or through automated phones to enter their name, address, phone number, and birthday.
The county, through automated calling, starts with the oldest people on the list. People are scheduled for about 4 days in the future. They can confirm their appointment through their keypad. People will do whatever it takes to get to that appointment.
This system is transparent. The county can report that they are now scheduling people 67 and older. The system is flexible. The county can adjust depending on the need to vaccinate targeted groups or how many vaccines are arriving. People will be relieved of the stress of not knowing what to do to get an appointment.
Jonpaul Barrabee
Oro Valley
