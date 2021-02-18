 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: County should schedule seniors and tell them when to show up.
View Comments

Letter: County should schedule seniors and tell them when to show up.

  • Comments

Scheduling an appointment is frustrating, random, and horribly time consuming. People call and call and don't know what to do. The system is chaos.

The county should be the repository of a list of people who want to get a vaccine. People get on the list by going online or through automated phones to enter their name, address, phone number, and birthday.

The county, through automated calling, starts with the oldest people on the list. People are scheduled for about 4 days in the future. They can confirm their appointment through their keypad. People will do whatever it takes to get to that appointment.

This system is transparent. The county can report that they are now scheduling people 67 and older. The system is flexible. The county can adjust depending on the need to vaccinate targeted groups or how many vaccines are arriving. People will be relieved of the stress of not knowing what to do to get an appointment.

Jonpaul Barrabee

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Who did it?

Did Donald Trump yell “FIRE” in a crowded theater at his rally near the White House on January 6? Did he incite his gang of worshipers to walk…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News