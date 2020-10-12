Letter: County Wastewater Management

We had a blocked sewer line. Our house was built in 1989 and we could not locate the sewer line cleanout. I contacted the County Wastewater Management department and within 24 hours they sent me a map of the sewer line in front of our house. I was able to locate the sewer line cleanout. The County staff must be commended for prompt and excellent service.
Dale Schrage
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
