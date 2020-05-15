Letter: County workers
Letter: County workers

Re: the May 13 article "County workers should not rush back to office, despite Huckelberry memo."

Tim Steller is totally correct when he chides Chuck Huckleberry for telling all county employees they have to get back to work instead of telecommuting. Anyone who has paid attention at all to the scientists describing the worst places for people to be in this pandemic will know that an office space with a multitude of workers together without masks for 8 hours a Day is a recipe for disaster. It should not be necessary to have to choose between keeping a job and putting one's life in danger. The county needs to put a stop to this order.

Kathleen Dubbs

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

