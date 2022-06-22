 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Courage and Honesty Needed

Watching the January 6th hearings, I am struck by the courage and honesty displayed by so many Republicans, notably Liz Cheney and Bill Barr, but also advisors and campaign managers who served the former President. Courageous in the face of criticism from angry followers of the former President. Honest at a time when blatant lies seem to rule. But where are the Arizona Republicans? Our Congressmen, State legislators, Governor, and Attorney General remain cowering and shamelessly perpetuating lies. Some of them participated in or supported the January 6th attack on the Capitol. Worse, they neglect their responsibilities to us, their constituents. They make it harder for Arizonans to vote. They ignore our children’s education. They dither while our water resources disappear. But traditional Republicans, as well as Independents and Democrats, have a chance to turn Arizona to a course of responsible governance by voting in the Primaries and the General Election for honesty and courage all the way up and down the ballot.

Eloise Gore

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

