Letter: Courage is a Virtue Worth Signaling

Adding salt to ice lowers the temperature of the ice. That's a fact. Romans may have been the first to use this discovery to make ice cream. Presumably Gov. Ducey knows that making ice cream is based on this scientific fact, not on "virtue signaling."
As a business owner, did Mr. Ducey provide a clean, hygienic environment? Let's hope so. Customer safety should be a top priority whether you are selling ice cream or an education. That's a fact.
Do we need Dr. Christ to explain two additional facts to our governor?: Covid-19 vaccines are remarkably effective in keeping us safe and face masks reduce transmission of this highly infectious disease. Facts!
Here's a final fact for our governor, and a question: Telling the truth sometimes requires courage, it's true. But courage is always a virtue worth signaling, particularly by our leaders. Why not show some?
Leslie Kanberg
Downtown
