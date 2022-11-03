 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Court appointed receiver

Does a court appointed receiver have too much power with no accountability?

I live in a HOA that went into receivership. The receiver promptly took some of our HOA reserve funds to pay the bills for another HOA. He then took the rekainder and put it in a joint checking account with another HOA. He put all our dues onto a joint account.

I contacted the receiver and told him that what he did was not legal. He responded with basically "so what?"

The Attorneys General told me they couldn't do anything because it was a judicial issue. The judicial review board would not do anything because they do not regulate receivers.

Receivers are by law immune from lawsuits. Should anyone in Arizona have absolute piwer with no accountability?

Thomas Wenzel

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

