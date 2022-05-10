Letter: Courtesy on the road

It seems to ne that most courtesy on Tucson roads is non existant. Cars stopped on major intersections when vacked up block not only driveways but intersections. I saw a car speed up to get closer to the car in front to keep a motorcycle, with turn signals on, from changing lanes in front of a vehicle. I saw a car going about

20 miles an hour 5 blocks in the center lane because the look left lane was backed up. He just missed running over a pedestrian crossing at an unmarked intersection right in front of a police car

Pedestrians aren't much better. I can't count the number of times cars making left turns on green arrows has to stop for a pedestrian in the crosswalk walking against a red light. I have seen pedestrians walking across the street 50 feet from a HAWK light

Maybe if we could stop being so self centered and show a little more cutesy, we would have fewer accidents and definitely hostile drivers.

Thomas Wenzel

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

