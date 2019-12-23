Letter: coverage of Tucson impeachment rally

Tuesday evening's windy and chilly impeachment rally was attended by 1500 to 2000 people, mostly older folks, some with walkers and wheelchairs. As a subscriber and an active voter pushing 80, I am very disappointed that your coverage buried it on page 2 of the local section while giving front page above the fold to a theft of sports memorabilia. All newsworthy, but what touches more people directly? Your coverage was just a picture with only a two sentence caption showing several of the 19 Trump supporters who were counter protesting. The thousands of impeachment rally goers were hardly visible. A picture is worth a thousand words so the false message you sent was that Trump supporter presence was greater. Talk about "fake news". Also, I'm told the parking garage nearby had a sign that read: Trump supporters FREE, protesters $10. Now that would have made an interesting story for your reporter and editor.
William Brennan, Armory Park
