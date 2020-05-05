Letter: Covi9-19 and public masking
I understand that dying from COVID-19 is a horrible death, a slow drowning as your lungs fill with fluid. The medical staff tries to find ways to comfort patients through turning their bodies, forcing air into their lungs, and easing their pain with medication. As we know, however, tens of thousands of our citizens do not make it through.

Some feel their rights are threatened by community protective measures, like wearing face masks in public. I am sorry and angry that such people berate store clerks or fellow customers who are trying to keep themselves and others safe and alive.

I appreciate stores like Trader Joe’s that are doing their best to keep us all safe. I will remember and no longer will patronize stores, especially food-service outlets, where neither staff nor clientele consider gloves and masks seriously. I do not want COVID-19, nor do I wish this on anyone.

wes ward

Oro Valley

