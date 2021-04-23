 Skip to main content
Letter: Covid-!9 Masks in schools
Dear Editor,

This is not the time for our schools to end mask requirements. The prevalence of Covid-19 in Arizona and Pima County remains high. Over 18,000 of the Pima county cases have been in young people and we are seeing increased numbers of pediatric Covid infections in the United States, especially in schools without mask requirements. When school outbreaks occur, schools must revert to virtual learning and children miss out on the benefits of in person education. We know that in-person education is best for kids and face masks reduce the risk of Covid outbreaks. Arizona schools should use science and data to make decisions about face masks and continue to require students to wear cloth face coverings. Let’s keep our kids in school by continuing to require masks until the end of the school year.

Mary Rimsza, pediatrician and chair of the Advocacy Committee of the Arizona Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

