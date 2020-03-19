Letter: COVID-19: Wake Up, Tucson!

I voted this morning. While waiting in line, I noticed a volunteer pairing blank ballots with some forms. He was licking his fingers before picking up each ballot. I immediately told him he had to stop that right away. I read on KOLD’s website yesterday that election workers were being trained in COVID-19 precautions. Apparently that worker missed the training.
I didn’t take a ballot that had that worker’s saliva on it. After I voted, a different worker approached me and said she understood my concern, as she was germ-phobic, too. I said, “This isn’t about a phobia — this is about recommended protocols in the face of a pandemic.” She said she was a supervisor whose job was to make sure workers were following protocols. She clearly wasn’t doing her job.
Wake up, Tucson! We need to get a LOT better at following protocols to keep the virus from spreading.
Kira Freed
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.