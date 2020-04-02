Letter: Covid 19 action now
View Comments

Letter: Covid 19 action now

Dear Governor Ducey,

As a PhD biologist I understand epidemiology, exponential growth, and lag time and I know that what you do now to separate people will save lives.

Please initiate measures parallel to those of California and New York to protect us. You have the power to prevent Arizona from experiencing a steep rise in cases of Covid-19 by doing everything in your power to keep people apart. Close all public venues where people congregate. Order people to stay home except for essential and quick visits to obtain medicine, food, or gas. Explain clearly about hand washing and careful disinfecting when having to touch places other people have touched. Encourage people to take walks outdoors but separated WIDELY from people not in their household.

There are economic consequences, but I want most of us to be alive by next year to face and solve them.

Margaret Fusari

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Tucson and Park Mall

I’m a daily walker, who walks in both the Tucson and Park Malls. The “temporary closed” stores directly impact those who work in them. I under…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News