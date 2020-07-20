Letter: Covid-19 and Ducey
Letter: Covid-19 and Ducey

Recent developments are evidence enough that the Trump/Ducey Model for dealing with Coved-19 is a dismal failure. Their policy has Arizona leading the world in new infections. Arizonans are getting sick and dying because the Ducey administration is not capable or is unwilling to follow the science, we know what works.The decent thing for Ducey to do is resign.If he doesn’t resign he should be removed from office

Vance B Susee

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

