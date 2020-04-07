Letter: Covid-19 and mental health resources
Letter: Covid-19 and mental health resources

The Southern Arizona Psychological Association (SAPA) has added over 40 references to its website that offer help to the Tucson community deal with Covid-19. Those references include descriptions and also some self-help videos. Categories include Protecting Your Family, Helping Your Children Cope, Stress Management Strategies, Crisis Resources and others. Descriptions are easily obtained by going to sapaonline.org.

Martin Levy, Ph. D. Retired Psychologist

Northeast side

