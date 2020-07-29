Letter: Covid-19 and Reopening Schools
I am a Tucson area educator who teaches 15-18-year-olds. My class sizes range anywhere from 25 to 40 students. It is impossible to socially-distance. As more and more data becomes available, it is becoming clearer that teenagers can contract the virus as well as pass it on. With around a 20% positivity rate, Arizona is nowhere near where the CDC wants us to be. Today we had nearly 4,000 positive cases with a backlog of over 60,000. I fear that our numbers will only get worse if we reopen the schools to in-person learning. As an educator, I agree that in-person education is the best for learning and children's mental health, but what will their mental health be like, and how will they learn if they lose a parent, guardian, friend, or teacher to COVID-19? Arizona does not have this virus under control, and until we do, we should continue to delay the start of in-person instruction.

Jessamyn Wehmeier

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

