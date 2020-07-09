Letter: COVID-19 and what else?

We have a deepening crises in Arizona with over 100,000 COVID infections and are now approaching 2000 deaths across the state. During the first three days of July alone, we had over 12,000 new cases mostly amongst younger age group who will likely spread it to older relatives and beyond. More than 90% of the hospital ICU beds are now filled in Arizona and patients in Tucson are reportedly being sent out of state to be treated due to lack of staff. Meanwhile our governor continues to resist efforts to issue strict mandates to combat COVID-19. Ducey has activated crisis protocols that allow hospitals to deny care to patients whose age or health make them poor candidates to recover. Welcome to 'Death Panels' of Ducey. Ironic considering the republicans vilified Obamacare for this back in the day when of course there were no such panels under ACA. People in AZ are left on their own when it comes to deciding how to negotiate a public health catastrophe.
Marilyn Orenstein
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
