Letter: COVID-19 : Arizona continues to see an increase.
Supprise...Supprise!!!!! Viral genetic variants are generated during viral replication. They will infect a new host if genetically adapted to that host. This is the case with COVID_19. It's spread within human populations is related to Overpopulation/Population Density; a portend of the future if not reversed.

(Pima County (2019) 1,047,279 (in exponential growth); U.S. Census Bureau QuickFacts: Pima County, Arizona; Maricopa County (2019) 4,485,414 (in exponential growth); U.S. Census Bureau QuickFacts: Maricopa County, Arizona; Top 25 Arizona Counties Ranked by Population Density)

Thomas Malthus: "...Malthus argued that an exponentially growing population will self-correct through war, famine, and disease...."...the COVID_19 Pandemic.

Wake up Citizens of the Arizona!! A Free Enterprise Economy is destroying our Society/Democracy!! We need to convert to a Social Democracy with an understanding of the consequences of Overpopulation!! If expanding populations are not reversed, Microbial Variants, like COVID_19, will continue to disrupt, and possibly destroy, Human Society!!

Francis Saitta

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

