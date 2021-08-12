Letter: COVID-19 control

Yesterday I entered one of the restaurants of a national chain and found no one wearing a mask. I expressed my disgust and left. I then reported this to the Pima County Health Department-Restaurant Division. I was very pleased with the professionalism with which my complaint was addressed. I appreciate the message put forward at the Tucson Airport of "If you see something, say something!". I think this is excellent guidance in regard to strict adherence to the Public Health information coming from CDC deserves local support.
I would hope that every citizen who enters a restaurant in Pima County will report any location in which the staff is failing to enforce mask use and cleanliness disciplines.
We should also expect a report within a week or two about how well our local restaurants and chain foodservice businesses are serving our needs.
John Hughes
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.