Letter: COVID-19 control
This information was provided to Dr. Christ regarding our response to the present pandemic.

While there is evidence of a progressive decrease in weekly deaths and hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Arizona, there are lessons that can be learned from Taiwan. Lai Ching-te, their Vice President, was trained in Epidemiology at JohnsHopkins and applied that knowledge such that their island nation with a population of nearly 24 million people. As of this week, they have had only 10deaths from this pathogen. Meanwhile, Arizona reports over 5,300 deaths from our estimated state population of 7,286,000. Their culture is supportive of mutual respect and respect for the government such that the use of masks and social distancing has been carried out for months. One key lesson has been that of enforced quarantine of those who test positive and their contacts. Our laws and procedures in Arizona are sloppy and weak in comparison. With better laws coupled with firm enforcement and wider testing and compliance, we can do better.

John Hughes

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

