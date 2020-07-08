Letter: Covid-19 Data in Arizona; Garbage In, Garbage Out
Letter: Covid-19 Data in Arizona; Garbage In, Garbage Out

This letter addresses concerns with AZDHS’s Covid-19 data dashboard (https://azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/covid-19/dashboards/index.php).

As of today (July 8th), AZDHS’s dashboard reports an 11.3% percent-positive rate of 811,870 tests (PCR and serological) yielding 91,741 positive test results. AZDHS’s dashboard reports only 105,094 confirmed cases. Also, AZDHS’s dashboard reports 5,387 total hospitalizations and reports 12,596 total covid-19 patients discharged. (The dashboard notes missing hospitalization status for 63% of COVID-19 cases.) I have some guesses why.

Issues like these damage trust in AZDHS and public health experts. Crucial evaluations and decisions depend on the reliability and clear presentation of this data; it’s important we get this right. AZDHS, I’m open to discussion if you’d like to follow-up.

By Sean Ashley, Tucson born-and-raised with an M.S. in Statistics from the University of Arizona and currently pursuing a Ph.D. in Optical Sciences.

Sean Ashley

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

