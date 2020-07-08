Letter: COVID 19 death rates

Regarding the COVID-19 data printed on the front page of the Star on July 8. Data displayed on the graphs provided excellent information, however one very important piece of information was left out! Sure, anyone can look up the data, but I feel displaying the death rate would've also provided essential information to the public.
According to state data on April 24, 2020 the state death rate was 4.9%. Currently, the death rate is 1.8%. As frightening as the number of cases increasing might be, it is somewhat reassuring to know the actual death rate is declining.
Jeanne Redding
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
