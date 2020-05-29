Letter: COVID-19 Death toll in the United States now exceeds 100,000

Re: the May 27 letter "Stop whining, do your part to defeat virus."
I give the writer a hearty Amen.
The United States just passed a horrible marker, 100,000 deaths from COVID-19. We all need to continue to wear masks when in the public and we need to wash our hands with soap and water for 20 seconds after touching anything that could have been touched by others. Practice "social distancing" by staying at least six feet away from others.
It was great to read today's article, "Researcher at UA finds compounds that can halt coronavirus" One compound found by Dr. Jun Wang, Boceprevir, has already been approved by the FDA as a treatment for Hepatitis C. Hopefully he and the University will be able to quickly start clinical trials on SARS-CoV-2, the virus that is causing COVID-19. His other compounds also sound very promising. Funding must be found to proceed with testing them too.
We can never have too many weapons to fight this deadly pandemic!
Warren Whitehead, retired Environmental Chemist
Northwest side
