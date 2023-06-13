Thanks to the Star for the article "Covid hearing omitted facts," which exposed how farcical the recent Republican-hosted Covid-19 "hearing" at the state capitol was. Of course we already figured it would be nothing but a platform for misinformation and conspiracy theories and science denial. How telling that no public health officials or local medical leaders were featured speakers. Instead, speakers were known misinformation and covid conspiracy spreaders. Facts and truthful statistics were omitted from the discussion. What a joke! Arizona has one of the nation's highest covid death rates. Did this group opposed to covid mitigation discuss why our state has such a dismal covid record? Any medical "professional" spreading and supporting misinformation about a potentially deadly virus should find another profession. They are doing harm .