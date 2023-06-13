Related to this story

Letter: Trashy Tucson

So many concerns. Climate change, water scarcity, crime, highways bulldozed through natural beauty. This list goes on. But, as I walk, bike an…

Letter: ASU Medical School

As a taxpayer, I was disappointed to read that the Arizona Board of Regents has approved the establishment of a new ASU Medical School. If the…

Letter: Tipping is out of hand

Has everyone noticed that tipping at restaurants has gotten out of hand? This is true especially if you use your credit or debit card where th…

Letter: Sit This One Out Raul

I received our esteemed Representative Grijalva’s endorsement for the Tucson City Council Ward One incumbent. Not so much surprised, but disap…

