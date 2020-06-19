Letter: COVID-19 in Pima County
Over the past week, Arizona has received national news coverage for our case numbers. In Pima County alone, the way cases have risen (and continue to rise) is staggering.

Here are some numbers to give you an idea of what I’m talking about: 3 weeks ago, Pima County was seeing an average of 32 new cases/day. 2 weeks ago, the average was 41 new cases/day. Last week, it was 94 new cases/day. And over the past 7 days, the average number of new cases was 134/day. That’s over 4 times the number from less than a month ago.

Yes, testing capacity has increased. No, that alone does not explain for this massive rise in cases, especially when you take into account the massive increase in hospitalizations and ED visits related to COVID-19.

I am begging everyone reading this to stay home as much as possible. If you must go out, please wear a mask.

Brinn Donnelly

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

