Letter: Covid-19 Infection Rate for Pima County
Something must be going wrong in Pima county – before the state Covid-19 infection rate peaked in early July Pima county had a much lower rate than Maricopa county. Now the numbers are reversed. Specifically, according to the Harvard Global Health Institute web site, data for August 16th showed 7-day moving average daily infection rates per 100,000 population as follows: Arizona 13, Pima 23.2, Maricopa 10.6. These are dramatic differences! Only Gila and Yuma counties have higher rates than Pima county. Can someone explain what is happening here?

Michael BURDICK

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

