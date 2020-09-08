 Skip to main content
Letter: COVID-19 masks
Letter: COVID-19 masks

I do trust that a mask-less Governor Ducey has quarantined himself for 14-days after attending the super-spreading Republican National Convention debacle in Washington, DC. The gall to picture himself and wife in masks, then attending the GOP White House event sans masks. Again, I must repeat the Corona Virus is apolitical. Wear a mask Mr. Ducey. Show some leadership, in Arizona and in Washington, DC. Think about a past super-spreading event in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Herman Cain, God rest his soul. We do not need history to repeat. Please all be well and wear a mask.

John (Jay) Van Echo

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

