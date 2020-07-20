Letter: Covid 19 measures
View Comments

Letter: Covid 19 measures

Do you care enough? Health scientists, say masks reduce the spread of COVID-19. This isn’t a political issue, or an individual rights issue, it’s a humane issue New COVID cases in Arizona recently topped 8,000. Researchers estimate at least 15% of cases are asymptomatic. One could surmise then at least 1,200 Arizonians a day become asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic carriers. This could be anyone. So why not be proactive and wear a mask? Without one you could spread the virus to a child who subsequently develops permanent heart issues, or a young father who recovers, then struggles with excessive medical bills, or your friend who dies from the virus. Do any of us really want the responsibility for these outcomes? Social distancing and mask wearing are the tools we have to protect each other. The question is, do we each care enough to set aside bickering, scientific mistrust, and demonstrate a concern for our fellow citizens? And wear a mask.

Linda Harter

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: McSally appointment

In response to the letter about McSally's appointment to the Senate: When Gov. Ducey appointed McSally to the Senate, someone wrote in that it…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News