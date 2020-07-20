Letter: Covid 19 measures

Do you care enough? Health scientists, say masks reduce the spread of COVID-19. This isn’t a political issue, or an individual rights issue, it’s a humane issue New COVID cases in Arizona recently topped 8,000. Researchers estimate at least 15% of cases are asymptomatic. One could surmise then at least 1,200 Arizonians a day become asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic carriers. This could be anyone. So why not be proactive and wear a mask? Without one you could spread the virus to a child who subsequently develops permanent heart issues, or a young father who recovers, then struggles with excessive medical bills, or your friend who dies from the virus. Do any of us really want the responsibility for these outcomes? Social distancing and mask wearing are the tools we have to protect each other. The question is, do we each care enough to set aside bickering, scientific mistrust, and demonstrate a concern for our fellow citizens? And wear a mask.
Linda Harter
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
