Letter: COVID-19 poem

Out of the blue comes this Coronavirus,
Causing a crazy and untold crisis.
Having something so highly contagious,
Makes it even more outrageous.
Now that the whole world is completely affected,
Proves how closely we are all connected.
Everyone has a new assignment,
To shelter down and maintain confinement.
In the supermarkets where shelves are depleted,
Is another way to feel defeated.
Panic set in and wouldn’t you know,
Toilet paper was the first thing to go.
The stock market’s tanked, the economy’s bad,
Shutting down everything truly is sad.
Watching the news can add more dismay,
When will this virus just go away?
While the progress reports still sound really grim,
All we can do is keep “hanging in”.
And remember the words we are hoping to say,
“This, too, shall pass” as we face each new day.
Alas, it’s a challenge we all have to weather,
But no one’s alone, we are in this together.
Sylvia Wilpan
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!