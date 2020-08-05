You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Covid-19 Press Conference
Letter: Covid-19 Press Conference

Another week and another press conference from Governor Ducey and Dr. Christ ignoring healthy living. In all of their conferences they state that every decision made is based on health data. In April, Phoenix New Times published an article discussing how important a strong immune system is in fighting Covid-19. It discusses how to improve your immune system using exercise, nutrition, hydration, sleep and reducing stress. It quotes Dr. Jessica Lancaster, an immunologist from the Mayo Clinic, Dr. Zhen Yan of the Virginia School of Medicine and Dr. Beth Jacobs of the University of Arizona, and describes how important all of these things are for fighting Covid-19. Somehow Ducey and Christ have missed this article in their data research, and instead found a parallel between health clubs and bars, in regards to contagion. How about preparing us to fight the virus and open the gyms?

Kevin Marschke

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

