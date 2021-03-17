 Skip to main content
Letter: COVID-19 Public Health Perspective to Large Gatherings
Letter: COVID-19 Public Health Perspective to Large Gatherings

Re: the March 10 article "Bill seeks to make religious services exempt from emergency shutdowns."

As public health students, we feel that allowing churches to operate in the midst of a pandemic poses a public health risk to individuals and families who regularly attend church gatherings. Despite an increase in vaccinations, we should continue to take safety precautions to reduce public health risks. The spread of COVID-19 is still possible and could be dangerous for those unvaccinated/vulnerable.

In the event of a future shutdown, mandates to cancel in-person gatherings should apply to religious institutions and secular event venues alike, without exception, for the safety of the public. Religious entities should not be singled out in future pandemic-type shutdowns. Capacity limits should be equal across all types of businesses, and gathering types. If restaurants and bars are allowed to operate at 50% capacity with six feet of social distancing and mask mandates, then religious institutions should also be allowed to operate within the same parameters.

- MPH students at the University of Arizona Mel & Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health

Michelle, Katherine, Chanda, Jennelle, Tiffany Do, Herder, McRoberts, Mitchell, Wong

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

