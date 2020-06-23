Letter: COVID-19 rally's

Dear Govenor Ducey:
I believe your oath is to the people of Arizona. As such, with rising COVID-19 cases/deaths in AZ, you need to be crystal clear to anyone wanting to hold a rally within our state: Obey the CDC guidelines or go elsewhere! There is no excuse to permit any gathering, even one by Trump, which endangers lives of Arizonians. You must do your duty to me and my fellow Arizonians and there is no excuse. Yes, protesters may have violated safe distancing. BUT, remember your mother's rule: two wrongs don't make a right. Do your duty!
Norman Patten
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!