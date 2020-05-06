Letter: COVID-19: Test, Isolate, and Contact Trace

Tucson received $95,000,000 for COVID-19 response. Per specialists, testing, isolation, and contact tracing are the best approach. Per WHO, a positive test rate under 10% is desirable. Pima County hits that target, but has only tested 0.1% of the population.
1% of COVID-19 infections result in death. On Apr 30, Pima County had eight deaths. Given average of two weeks between infection and death, ~800 new infections occurred two weeks prior. However, only 65 cases were identified on Apr 16 (out of 289 tests), 8% of this estimated total.
Estimates are uncertain; rates inaccurate, sample size too small. However, we are all living with uncertainty right now, and the only way to protect ourselves is to ensure that we capture and contain new infections expeditiously. We need to test (A LOT), isolate, and contact trace, and we need to regularly test all first responders and staff from hospitals, nursing homes, etc.
Justina Cotter
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!