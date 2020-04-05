Letter: COVID-19 testing needs to be available to everyone

Re: the March 31 letter "Case numbers for COVID-19 are wrong."
The letter writer is spot on!
Sure, we can all quarantine ourselves for months and months and assume we and everyone else is infected. But, we don't know. We just don't know the extent of the pandemic: Where is it concentrated? Where is it moving? Where is it clear? Do I have it or members of my family? My friends?
There are no actionable facts because there's no testing. My big question is why no testing? The Administration has known this was coming for months and nothing was done to prepare. Nothing. No tests. Inadequate PPE supplies, ventilators, etc. Thank you, Amber Abernathy for pointing out the obvious in a real way: testing is largely unavailable. So, the case numbers are inadequate, at best, plain wrong at worst.
Pat Madea
Northwest side
