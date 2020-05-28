Letter: Covid-19 testing
When I started experiencing COVID-19 symptoms I decided to have a test done at the CVS drive through clinic in Oro Valley. The testing process went fine, it was well organized and efficient. They send the test to Senora Quest for processing. It has now been 9 days and results are still not available. That is really an unacceptable turn around time it sends the message that it is not important. I am retired so don't need to leave home but can now understand why people continue to go to work while awaiting results. Think how many people may be exposed while hair stylists or waiters are waiting for their test results.

Pam Dage

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

